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Nottingham Forest have been namechecked as the club to ‘keep an eye on’ in the race for Atalanta wing-back Raoul Bellanova, amid interest from Everton and Fulham.

The Tricky Trees are embarking on a new chapter under Oliver Glasner after finishing 16th in the Premier League last season, though fresh faces are still yet to arrive at the City Ground.

Nottingham Forest have already seen Elliot Anderson and David Carmo depart permanently, while Jota Silva has joined Olympiacos on a season-long loan.

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The sizeable fee received from Manchester City for the England international has boosted the club’s transfer budget, handing the Tricky Trees significant funds to strengthen Glasner’s squad.

Sporting Lisbon defender Ousmane Diomande remains one of Forest’s targets, with talks suggested to be at an advanced stage, while the club are also monitoring Argentine midfielder Mikel Amondarain.

Another name on the Garibaldi’s shortlist is Bellanova, with Forest’s interest first emerging at the beginning of June.

Fulham and Everton have also been credited with interest in the right-back, amid both Premier League sides being keen to recruit in that position, with the Toffees even submitting an approach for the 26-year-old.

Season Position 2025-26 16th 2024–25 7th 2023–24 17th 2022–23 16th 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via playoffs) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

Now, however, according to Italian outlet Corriere della Sera (via Tutto Mercato Web), Nottingham Forest are being tipped as the club to ‘keep an eye on’ in the race for Bellanova.

The Italy international, who graduated from AC Milan’s academy, appears increasingly likely to leave Atalanta this summer and could even be involved in a swap deal.

La Dea are admirers of Nicolo Savona, who currently plies his trade with Nottingham Forest and should the possibility of an exchange materialise, negotiations could head in that direction.

Bellanova, a six-cap Italy international, has made 146 Serie A appearances and is comfortable operating along the entire right flank, qualities that would make him a valuable addition to the side Glasner is looking to shape in his first season at the City Ground.

Nottingham Forest have already begun pre-season with victories over Notts County and Blackburn Rovers, and they will be hoping to maintain that momentum by adding further quality before the new campaign.

The Garibaldis begin their Premier League campaign at home to Leeds United on 22nd August and it remains to be seen whether Bellanova will be part of Glasner’s squad by then should a move materialise.