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Leeds United are ‘discussing a release clause’ with Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford, with the shot-stopper now closing in on a move to Elland Road, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Daniel Farke’s side have been in the market for a new first-choice goalkeeper over recent weeks following the departure of Karl Darlow, while Illan Meslier has also left.

Japan custodian Zion Suzuki emerged as their primary target, with the Whites actively pressing ahead in their pursuit.

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However, Aston Villa remain a formidable rival in the race, leaving the Peacocks facing the genuine prospect of missing out.

Juventus star Michele Di Gregorio also features prominently on Leeds’ shortlist, but the Italian is reluctant to leave Turin this summer, representing another setback for the Yorkshire outfit.

As a result, Farke’s side continue to search for the right solution in the market and now appear to have identified another avenue through Trafford.

Leeds have held talks with Trafford and are working to tempt him to Elland Road, with the move being one the player is prepared to make.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

As part of the talks, Leeds are ‘discussing a release clause’ with Trafford, though it would only apply to specific clubs and in specific circumstances.

It is unclear which clubs might be able to trigger the clause for Trafford, but it is sure to be something which Leeds fans may find concerning.

Leeds though urgently need a goalkeeper and may even need two given Lucas Perri could well leave amid interest from Torino.

The 23-year-old Trafford still has four years remaining on his contract at the Etihad, but he currently finds himself as the second-choice option behind Gianluigi Donnarumma, whereas a move to Leeds could hand him the opportunity to establish himself as an undisputed first-choice goalkeeper.

Which direction Farke’s side ultimately take should become clearer in the coming days, but they are moving quickly to try to sign Trafford.

The shot-stopper has been a long-term target for Newcastle United, however the Magpies do not look to be rivalling Leeds at this stage.