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Leeds United are ‘in the mix’ as a potential destination for Bosnia striker Ermedin Demirovic, who could be on the move this summer after appearing at the World Cup.

The Whites have picked up the pace in the transfer market by landing Harry Wilson and Tarik Muharemovic, while they are also closing in on goalkeeper James Trafford.

The shot-stopper is expected to join from Manchester City, but Leeds have been forced to agree to a release clause in his deal as the price of signing him.

Daniel Farke will also be keen to increase his attacking options, with real reliance on Dominic Calvert-Lewin to shoulder the burden last season.

Farke has shown a preference for shopping in Germany when possible and Leeds could turn to Demirovic of Stuttgart.

The Whites are ‘in the mix’ for the Stuttgart man, according to German journalist Dennis Bayer.

Juventus and Fenerbahce are also keen on the striker, who Stuttgart boss Sebastian Hoeness would be prepared to sell.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

There is disagreement within the club about cashing in, while the player also wants to stay, but if serious offers come in then there could be a rethink.

Leeds were linked with Demirovic earlier this summer, though the striker claimed finding a place as good for him as Stuttgart was tough.

All eyes will be on whether a move for the striker is made in the coming days and weeks, as Leeds embark upon their pre-season tour.

Stuttgart snapped up the Bosnia international striker from fellow German side Augsburg in 2024 and he good form got him a spot in his country’s squad at the World Cup.

Leeds are not only focused on arrivals, with trimming the squad on the agenda too.

Defender Max Wober has terminated his contract at Elland Road and signed for Schalke, who he has dubbed a special club.

Winger Largie Ramazani continues to be linked with an exit, with Valencia still keen to take him back to Spain this summer.