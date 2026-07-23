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Rangers forward Danilo is set for a move away from Ibrox as the Gers have reached a verbal agreement with Botafogo for the Brazilian and legal teams are working to put the terms on paper.

The Gers are looking to reshape their squad following another disappointing season, which saw them fail to win any silverware.

The Scottish giants have already offloaded some bit-part players after their contracts ended and more could be on the way.

Versatile forward Danilo, who joined the club three years ago, is deemed surplus to requirements and is on his way out.

In the second half of last season, he was on loan at NEC Nijmegen, where he scored only once in 12 matches.

The 27-year-old forward has directly contributed to 27 goals in Scotland in 76 games, with two years left on his current deal.

The Sao Paulo-born attacking talent joined the Gers three years ago on a £6m package, but he has struggled to live up to expectations at the Glasgow giants.

Season Position 2025–26 3rd 2024–25 2nd 2023–24 2nd 2022–23 2nd 2021–22 2nd Rangers’ last five league finishes

The Gers are looking to offload him now, and according to Brazilian journalist Valentin Furlan, Danilo is all set to make a move to Botafogo.

It has been suggested that Rangers and Botafogo reached a ‘verbal agreement’ for the striker on Wednesday, and he will be joining them on loan.

The Brazilian Serie A giants will also have an option to buy him, in the case he impresses next season.

Danilo’s departure is on its way to being finalised, as the clubs are ironing out the bureaucratic details for the Brazilian forward, with ‘legal teams working today’.

The Brazilian’s exit from Ibrox looks like a matter of time now and could free up space for more signings.

Mikey Moore remains on the radar at Ibrox.

Bundesliga side Koln admire the Spurs winger as well, but a potential deal for the highly rated attacker looks highly unlikely.

All eyes will be on Rangers to see whether they will look for another frontman, as they have beefed up the frontline with the arrival of Lawrence Shankland.