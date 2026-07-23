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Championship new boys Lincoln City are set to sign Romania centre-back Andrei Coubis after reaching an agreement with Romanian outfit Universitatea Cluj.

The Imps are gearing up for life in the Championship after being crowned League One champions last season.

However, Lincoln City are facing a new era without Michael Skubala in the dugout following his departure for Bristol City, with Tom Shaw and Chris Cohen now at the helm.

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In their bid to establish themselves in the Championship, they have welcomed Callum Elder on a free transfer after his contract with Derby County expired.

The Imps also made a move for Ibrahim Buhari, but the defender ultimately opted to join Austria Vienna.

Lincoln City subsequently turned their attention to Coubis, who has been plying his trade with Universitatea Cluj in Romania.

Now, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Coubis to Lincoln City is a ‘done deal’ and is set to go through.

Team Year Points Birmingham City (C) 2024–25 111 Wolverhampton Wanderers (C) 2013–14 103 Charlton Athletic (C) 2011–12 101 Plymouth Argyle (C) 2022–23 101 Sheffield United (C) 2016–17 100 Top five most points total in League One;

(C) Champions

The Imps will pay €3m to secure the services of the Romanian, who is poised to put pen to paper on a contract running until 2031.

The 22-year-old progressed through the ranks at AC Milan before completing a switch to Sampdoria last summer on an initial loan deal that became permanent during this year winter window.

The centre-back then returned to his homeland by joining Universitatea Cluj on another loan spell, which was subsequently converted into a permanent move earlier this summer.

Coubis amassed 1,725 minutes across 19 appearances in all competitions for the Romanian outfit and, alongside his defensive responsibilities, also contributed three goal involvements.

The Romanian now looks set to embark on the next chapter of his career with Lincoln City as he prepares for Championship football.

An official announcement confirming Coubis’ arrival at Sincil Bank could follow in the coming days.