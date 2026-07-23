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Monaco have included a sell-on clause in their agreement to sell midfielder Aladji Bamba to Newcastle United, giving them a continued stake in his development.

Newcastle have seen significant changes in midfield this summer after Sandro Tonali completed a move to Tottenham Hotspur on a six-year deal, while Bruno Guimaraes continues to attract interest.

Arsenal have stepped up their pursuit of Guimaraes and are hopeful of getting a deal over the line for the Brazilian, who is keen on the move.

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Newcastle could also lose Joe Willock from midfield amid interest from Turkey, leaving Eddie Howe with even fewer options in the middle of the park.

After securing the signing of Sean Steur, the Magpies are looking to further invest in their midfield and have agreed to sign Bamba from Monaco.

Monaco are more than aware of the potential of Bamba though and do not want their stake in his career to disappear when he leaves the Stade Louis II.

The Ligue 1 side have negotiated the inclusion of a 15 per cent sell-on clause in the agreement for Bamba to move to Newcastle, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Season Position 2025–26 12th 2024–25 5th 2023–24 7th 2022–23 4th 2021–22 11th Newcastle United’s last five league finishes

Bamba progressed through Monaco’s youth ranks before making his senior debut at the start of last season.

Having been capped by France up to Under-20 level, Bamba is viewed by Newcastle as a player with significant scope for further development.

Given his limited first team experience, Newcastle will be banking on Bamba as being able to make an impact on the Premier League from the off.

Howe will hope that the young talents he is securing this summer will eventually pay off in the long run, with last term a disappointing season for Newcastle that sees no European football at St James’ Park in the new campaign.

Further down the pitch, Newcastle have been boosted in their pursuit of AC Milan centre-back Fikayo Tomori, who has rejected a move to Saudi Arabia.