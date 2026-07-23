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Newcastle United not have made contact with Freiburg custodian Noah Atubolu, with claims to the contrary wide of the mark, according to journalist Lee Ryder.

The Magpies were looking for the right man between the sticks last summer as well, but ultimately had to settle for a season-long loan deal for Aaron Ramsdale.

Now, Ramsdale is back at Southampton and Nick Pope has been joined at Newcastle by Ewen Jaouen, leaving the goalkeeping slot subject to competition in the new campaign.

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Pope suffered his fair share of criticism in the recent campaign and former Premier League star Stuart Pearce highlighted his issues with the ball at his feet.

It has been suggested that Newcastle are looking at adding another goalkeeper, with claims that they have made an approach for Atubolu, who is believed to want to move to the Premier League.

However, it has now been suggested that Newcastle have not made any approach for the Freiburg shot-stopper yet this summer.

Atubolu rose through the ranks of Freiburg’s youth system, but under his current contract with the club only has one year left.

Goalkeeper Age Nick Pope 34 Ewen Jaouen 20 Mark Gillespie 34 Newcastle United’s goalkeepers

He wants to leave Freiburg this summer, but earlier this summer there had been a lack of interest, putting the goalkeeper in a difficult position.

In the recent campaign, the German shot-stopper made 50 appearances and kept 12 clean sheets, while helping Freiburg reach the Europa League final, and also helped secure European football in the upcoming season.

It remains to be seen what Howe will opt to do in the goalkeeper slot, but it has been suggested that Pope has impressed him so far in pre-season.

Long-term Newcastle target James Trafford looks set for Leeds United, with talks happening over that deal.

Howe was under immense pressure last term, after his team failed to secure European football and finished outside the top ten in the Premier League.

The Magpies boss is again having to deal with a difficult summer transfer window, with key players departing and speculation over other stars still at St James’ Park.