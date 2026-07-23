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Newcastle United new boy Bazoumana Toure is set to join Eddie Howe’s pre-season preparations on Friday morning, according to journalist Lee Ryder.

Following the lucrative departures of Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon, the Magpies have wasted no time pressing ahead with their recruitment drive.

Howe’s side has placed a clear emphasis on acquiring emerging talent with immense upside, with midfielder Sean Steur and goalkeeper Ewen Jaouen among those already brought in.

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They are also on the verge of landing Monaco midfielder Aladji Bamba as another highly-regarded addition to the Tyneside outfit.

Among those acquisitions is Toure, with Newcastle overcoming competition from fellow Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion to prise the winger away.

The Magpies invested £43m to lure the Ivorian away from Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim, tying him down to a contract until 2031.

Toure pieced together an outstanding campaign with Bundesliga outfit last season, a body of work that ultimately earned him a switch to St James’ Park.

Signing Age Ewen Jaouen 20 Sean Steur 18 Bazoumana Toure 20 Newcastle United arrivals

The 20-year-old was also part of Ivory Coast’s World Cup squad, further underlining the immense promise attached to his name.

Now, Toure is preparing to embrace the next chapter of his career as he links up with Newcastle’s pre-season preparations on Friday morning, fresh off his post World Cup break.

Howe will be eager to assimilate the winger into his plans and fast-track his adaptation to life with the Magpies.

Newcastle have already kicked off their pre-season programme, opening proceedings with a commanding 3-0 triumph over Darlington.

The Tyneside outfit are now gearing up for Saturday’s meeting with Gateshead, although whether Toure features ‘remains to be seen’.

Newcastle supporters will be eagerly awaiting their first opportunity to witness the new arrival in action.

Meanwhile, further departures could yet materialise at St James’ Park, with Arsenal intensifying their pursuit of Bruno Guimaraes, while Joe Willock is receptive to a move to Besiktas.