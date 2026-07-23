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West Ham United are not currently pursuing a move for striker Tomas Chory despite having been credited with wanting the Czech, according to EXWHUemployee.

Ahead of life in the Championship, all eyes are on ins and outs at the London Stadium as Nuno Espirito Santo tries to make sure their stay is as brief as possible.

Nuno won promotion from the division with Wolves and West Ham are banking on him being able to repeat the trick.

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Nuno though will have a much-changed squad, with departures and arrivals expected to speed up in the coming weeks.

With Callum Wilson departed and Crysencio Summerville soon to follow, along with the anticipated exit of Niclas Fullkrug, West Ham have been linked with bringing in a striker in the shape of Chory.

Chory, 31, has been prolific in Czech football, most recently for league heavyweights Slavia Prague.

He could have potentially added another option up top for West Ham, but the Hammers are not chasing his signature at the moment.

Club Years Sigma Olomouc 2014-2018 Viktoria Plzen 2018-2024 Zulte Waregem (loan) 2020-2021 Slavia Prague 2024- Tomas Chory’s career history

The 31-year-old has grown into a pivotal figure for Czech outfit Slavia Prague since joining in 2024, amassing 23 goal involvements from 33 appearances across all competitions last season.

Even so, West Ham have made no bid and have not lodged any enquiries for Chory as things stand.

Whether the speculation gathers genuine momentum over the coming weeks remains uncertain, though the current indications suggest the Hammers are channelling their attention towards alternative targets.

West Ham are exploring a loan move for Arsenal youngster Jaden Dixon, while Axel Disasi, another defensive option the Hammers are eager to land, could instead find himself bound for Crystal Palace.

Meanwhile, the Hammers have received a timely boost after captain Jarrod Bowen reaffirmed his commitment to staying at the London Stadium and leading the club’s push for promotion.