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Cammy Devlin has insisted he wants to repay the faith Rangers manager Derek McInnes has shown in him after making his debut for the club.

Rangers had a disastrous end to the previous campaign, though it did not stop Danny Rohl being poached by Red Bull Salzburg, with the Gers turning to McInnes.

McInnes brought Lawrence Shankland and Devlin from Hearts to strengthen the Gers side, which ran out of gas during the later stages of last season.

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Rangers played a pre-season friendly match against French outfit Saint-Etienne on Wednesday, where Devlin came off the bench to make his Ibrox debut, helping the team to a 2-1 victory.

Following his debut, Devlin claimed that McInnes unlocked a new level to his game, and he is grateful for the opportunity the manager has given him by bringing him to Rangers, and wants to repay him with his performances.

The Australia international aims to be one of the best players in the squad while helping his team-mate flourish alongside him, and hopes to stand up to everyone’s expectations at Ibrox.

Devlin said on Rangers’ website: “He has been brilliant with me since I had him at Hearts; he was good for me, he really brought out the best in me and brought another level to my game.

Club played for Sutherland Sharks Western Sydney Wanderers Sydney FC Wellington Phoenix Newcastle Jets Hearts Rangers Clubs Cammy Devlin has played for

“Fortunately enough for me, he has been a big part in bringing me over to Rangers, and it is something I am so grateful for, so I have got to repay the faith he has had in me.

“I just want to try and put in the best performances as I can, work as hard as I can to be the best Rangers player I can possibly be and help get the best out of other boys as well.

“He has been great for me, and I think I need to give back to everyone that has had faith in bringing me here, and hopefully I can do that.”

The Sydney-born midfielder arrived at Ibrox from Hearts this summer and put pen to paper on a two-year deal with the club, with an option for another year.

In the recent campaign, the 28-year-old made 33 appearances in all competitions, despite missing several games due to an ankle injury.

Rangers have been busy in the transfer market to add more depth to the midfield, and the Gers are on the verge of signing Vanja Dragojevic from Partizan Belgrade.

Besides that, the Glasgow club have also been looking to strengthen their backline, with the club still alive in the race to land Troyes centre-back Sankhoun Diawara.

A lot of business still needs to be done before the end of the transfer window and it remains to be seen which new faces will join McInnes’ side this summer.