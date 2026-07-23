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Sporting Lisbon are not chasing the signature of Sunderland target Anis Hadj Moussa, with Watford’s Nestory Irankunda the winger they want.

The Algeria international, who has managed 32 goal contributions in his two seasons with Feyenoord, has emerged as a hot property this summer.

There is particular interest from the Premier League and the player’s agent has been clear his client would like to switch to the English top flight.

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Aston Villa and Newcastle United have been linked with Hadji Moussa, but it is Sunderland who recently went in with an enquiry about signing him.

The Black Cats have Europa League football to look forward to in the new season and are alive to top talents to bring to the Stadium of Light.

Sporting Lisbon have been heavily linked with wanting to sign Hadji Moussa too, with talks even floated as happening, potentially giving Sunderland stiff opposition.

However, according to Portuguese journalist Sebastiao Sousa-Pinto, Sporting Lisbon are not interested or in talks to land the Feyenoord man.

Club played for Lens Olympic Charleroi Patro Eisden Vitesse Feyenoord Clubs Anis Hadji Moussa has played for

Sporting Lisbon do want to bring in a winger, but are focused on signing Australia international Irankunda from Watford.

The Portuguese side have had no contact with Hadji Moussa’s camp over a potential summer move.

Hadji Moussa was born in France, but represents Algeria at international level and played for the North African country at the World Cup.

It remains to be seen if Sunderland will step up their interest in the 24-year-old in the coming weeks, as Regis Le Bris looks to recruit.

Sunderland also hold interest in Roma wide-man Matias Soule, though Giallorossi coach Gian Piero Gasperini has been coy on a possible exit.

Barcelona winger Roony Bardghji is also on Sunderland’s radar, but he has insisted he feels fine at the Camp Nou, despite a lack of game time.