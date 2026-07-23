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Max Wober has labelled Schalke a ‘very special club’ following his permanent move to the German club after his departure from Leeds United.

The Vienna-born defender arrived at Leeds from Austrian outfit Red Bull Salzburg in 2023, but struggled to live up to expectations and fell out of favour.

He was sent out on loan to two different German clubs in the shape of Borussia Monchengladbach and Werder Bremen, but injuries kept him out of action during elongated periods of both loan spells.

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Now, Leeds United have confirmed Wober’s contract termination, and the 28-year-old defender has put pen to paper on a one-year deal with Schalke.

Wober has claimed that the prospect of playing for Schalke excites him from the get-go and has hailed the Royal Blues as a ‘very special club’.

The Austria international believes that Schalke deserve to be playing in the Bundesliga and he wishes to gel with his team-mates and embark on his new challenge as quickly as possible.

Wober said on Schalke’s website: “Schalke 04 proved a very exciting opportunity for me right from the start.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

“After some really positive talks, I’m looking forward to taking on a new challenge at a very special club, who were deservedly promoted.

“Playing in the Bundesliga for Schalke poses an exciting challenge.

“I would now like to settle in as quickly as possible and get to know my new teammates.”

Wober’s departure from Elland Road will not come as a surprise for Leeds, but it does mean that boss Daniel Farke will have one less defender at his disposal.

The Whites have already signed centre-back Tarik Muharemovic from Sassuolo, but Farke could look to bring in defensive reinforcements, as he prefers to play with three defenders.

However, Leeds United’s major concern will not be getting in a new defender, but signing a goalkeeper this summer, especially after the departures of Illan Meslier and Karl Darlow.

Leeds United have been actively pursuing Parma custodian Zion Suzuki, but face competition from fellow Premier League side Aston Villa, who are ‘increasingly pressing’ to sign the Japanese shot-stopper.

It remains to be seen how Leeds United and manager Farke will deal with the goalkeeping situation during the course of the summer transfer window.