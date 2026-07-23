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1. FC Koln have made no progress in their attempts to sign West Ham United midfielder Edson Alvarez, with the situation described as ‘still cold’.

The Hammers have already secured a lucrative financial boost through the sale of Mateus Fernandes to Tottenham Hotspur earlier in the window, while another sizeable influx could arrive in the coming days through Crysencio Summerville’s move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.

As for further departures, defender Jean-Clair Todibo could be on his way out of the London Stadium, having fallen out with Nuno Espirito Santo and with Juventus keen on the centre-back.

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Alvarez is also highly likely to depart, with playing in the Championship not likely to be something the Mexico international wants on his CV.

The 28-year-old spent last season on loan at Fenerbahce, where his campaign was ultimately undermined by a succession of injury setbacks.

Following the campaign’s conclusion, the Mexican returned to the London Stadium hoping to carve out a route away from the club, with Fener not triggering the option to buy.

Ajax, where Alvarez previously flourished before joining West Ham, emerged as a possible destination back in May, though nothing developed beyond the preliminary stage.

Englishman Position Reigan Heskey Forward Jahmai Simpson-Pusey Defender English players at 1.FC Koln

With the midfielder having featured at the World Cup for Mexico, there was hope his displays would encourage fresh interest.

Koln are interested in bringing him to the Bundesliga and have been making efforts to convince him to agree to the move.

Alvarez though has proven to be too expensive for the German side and there looks to be little chance of that changing.

Indeed, the club’s pursuit of the Mexican is ‘still cold’, according to German journalist Marlon Irlbacher.

Whether the cost of signing Alvarez can be brought down and he warms to the move in the coming weeks remains to be seen.

Given his experience and status as a Mexico international, Alvarez is likely to have a number of destinations to pick from.