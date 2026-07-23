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Everton and Nottingham Forest have seen their pursuit of Stefan Ortega dealt a blow after the shot-stopper opted against a move to either of the Premier League duo.

The 33-year-old only joined Forest outfit on a short-term six-month deal from Manchester City during the winter transfer window.

During his spell, the German proved dependable cover for the Tricky Trees, featuring on ten occasions while recording four clean sheets.

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Nottingham Forest have remained engaged in discussions over prolonging his stay, while clubs from his homeland, including Wolfsburg, have continued to circle.

Everton identified the experienced custodian as a candidate to strengthen the depth behind Jordan Pickford.

However, according to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, Ortega has recently ‘turned down approaches’ from both Nottingham Forest and Everton.

The German has also rebuffed La Liga outfit Levante as he continues to assess the opportunities in front of him.

Club played for Arminia Bielefeld 1860 Munich Manchester City Nottingham Forest Clubs Stefan Ortega has played for

Although the prospect of extending his stay at the City Ground appears to be fading, he could still remain within Evangelos Marinakis’ multi-club project, with Olympiacos chasing the custodian.

Olympiacos have also been pursuing another Nottingham Forest target in Oso, although a switch to Greece currently appears to have lost momentum.

Whether the Greek outfit can ultimately come out on top in the race for Ortega remains uncertain, with several other suitors, including Stuttgart, still weighing up a move.

Having turned down both the Toffees and the Tricky Trees, Ortega appears determined to secure a destination where he can command the number one shirt, although where that opportunity will materialise remains unclear.

Meanwhile, among Nottingham Forest’s current goalkeeping options, John Victor could also be on the move this summer, with Torino prepared to turn their attention towards him should they miss out on Leeds United star Lucas Perri.

Everton and Nottingham Forest must now cast their net elsewhere in the search for a goalkeeper as the summer transfer window gathers pace.