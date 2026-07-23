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The chances of Emiliano Martinez joining Juventus have become ‘very slim’ as the demands of Aston Villa and the Argentine are far too high for the Bianconeri.

Martinez arrived at Aston Villa six summers ago and has since cemented his place as the club’s undisputed first-choice goalkeeper.

The 33-year-old has made more than 236 appearances for the Villa Park outfit and played a key role in their Europa League triumph last season.

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The Argentine was widely tipped to leave Villa Park last summer, but no move materialised, and he has again attracted transfer interest, with Juventus leading the race for his signature after emerging as admirers last month.

However, after long negotiations, the Villans have been left ‘annoyed’ by Juventus’ approach in their pursuit of the 33-year-old and are now determined to keep hold of the goalkeeper.

It was recently suggested that Aston Villa ‘remain a wall’ that the Bianconeri must break through if they are to take goalkeeper Martinez to Italy this summer.

With fresh developments emerging, it appears the Italian giants might lose out on their goalkeeping target.

Linked goalkeeper Emi Martinez Zion Suzuki Guglielmo Vicario Alex Meret Alisson Goalkeepers linked with Juventus

According to Italian journalist Orazio Accomando, there are now ‘very slim chances’ that Martinez will join Juventus this summer.

It has been suggested that the demands of Aston Villa and the Argentine are far too high for the Bianconeri to meet.

After missing out on Champions League football, the Bianconeri were never keen to spend heavily on the 33-year-old, despite a former Juventus goalkeeper suggesting that Martinez would be ‘worth every cent’ should he arrive from Aston Villa.

With Martinez likely to stay at Villa Park, Juventus continue to monitor the situation of Guglielmo Vicario, with Luciano Spalletti having ‘direct contact’ with the Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper last week.

With the summer transfer window in full swing, the Villans are looking to add quality signings to their squad to prepare for the Champions League challenge next season.

Aston Villa have been keen on Matias Soule, but they now face fresh competition from Fiorentina after their sporting director Fabio Paratici stepped up talks on a deal.

The Villans have agreed a loan deal with Chelsea that includes a conditional obligation to buy for Alejandro Garnacho, after the Argentine ‘told Aston Villa’ that he is open to moving to Villa Park.