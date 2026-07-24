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Aston Villa are in ‘constant contact’ with Chelsea over a potential move for striker Nicolas Jackson this summer transfer window.

The Villans have received a boost to their transfer budget following the departures of Morgan Rogers, Youri Tielemans, and Donyell Malen.

The club have already invested heavily in the transfer market though and have signed Joao Gomes as well as Johan Manzambi, while also capturing Alejandro Garnacho on a season-long loan deal.

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It appears that Chelsea and Aston Villa still have some more business to do before the end of the transfer window, as the Villans are now seeking to bring Jackson to Villa Park this summer.

Aston Villa’s interest in Jackson is not new, as last season, the club were keen on taking him off Chelsea’s hands, but he eventually joined German giants Bayern Munich on a loan deal.

Unai Emery’s admiration for the Senegal international has not died and Aston Villa are back in the hunt.

The Villa Park side are putting in substantial work to land Jackson and the club are in ‘constant contact’ with Chelsea over a potential move, according to Italian journalist Orazio Accomando.

Emery ‘is pushing’ for Jackson to be brought to Villa Park this summer, with Chelsea seeing the striker as a £60m player.

Club played for Casa Sports Villarreal Mirandes Chelsea Bayern Munich Clubs Nicolas Jackson has played for

Jackson arrived at Chelsea from Spanish club Villarreal in 2023, but amid the consistent player churn at Stamford Bridge saw himself loaned out last summer.

In the previous campaign, the 25-year-old forward made 34 appearances, contributing to 15 goals in all competitions, and also featured for Senegal at the World Cup.

The Senegal international is now back at Stamford Bridge, but Chelsea are ready to offload him yet again, and Aston Villa have emerged as a likely destination.

However, Jackson is not the only attacking talent the Villans are keen on, as the club have ‘concrete’ interest in AC Milan star Rafael Leao, who could leave this summer.

It is also unclear if attackers will leave Villa, as England international Ollie Watkins has attracted interest from Fenerbahce.

It remains to be seen whether Aston Villa and Chelsea will be able to reach an agreement regarding Jackson, or the Senegal international stays put at Stamford Bridge.