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Celtic have been given a boost amid tough talks with Paderborn for midfielder Mika Baur.

Baur joined Paderborn in July 2024 from Freiburg, where he featured for Freiburg II in the 3. Liga, signing a three-year contract with the Bundesliga club.

During the recent 2. Bundesliga season, the 22-year-old made 33 appearances for the club, scoring four goals and providing five assists while playing a key role in helping Paderborn win promotion.

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His impressive performances in Germany have attracted the attention of Celtic, who are looking to reinforce their midfield amid interest in Arne Engels and the demands of Martin O’Neill for fresh faces.

The Scottish giants ‘have reached an agreement’ on personal terms with the midfielder, but they must still do a deal with Paderborn and that is proving to be far from straightforward.

Paderborn have made it clear to the Bhoys that there is ‘no option’ of signing Baur below his market value, despite the fact he has entered the final year of his contract.

Celtic though have been given a boost as, according to Greek journalist George Tsarouchas, Baur is making the Scottish giants his priority, which is ‘extremely important’ in the talks.

Germany level U18 U19 U20 U21 Germany levels Mika Baur has played at

The Hoops have offered €3.5m plus €1m in bonuses for the 22-year-old, but the German side are demanding €5m as a fixed fee.

Celtic could well try to make use of Baur’s clear desire to join to put pressure on the Bundesliga new boys.

The Bhoys are actively working in the market to find a replacement for Engels should he leave this summer.

It remains to be seen whether the Scottish champions are able to secure the signature of Baur, with Paderborn standing firm on their valuation.

The Bhoys are also interested in former Hearts defender James Penrice, but have not yet gone beyond an enquiry for the AEK Athens star.

Elsewhere, Celtic legend Chris Sutton has insisted that a move to Premier League new boys Ipswich Town would be a ‘bad deal’ for both Daizen Maeda and the Hoops.