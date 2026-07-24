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Galatasaray are now making a ‘strong move’ for Bologna defender Jhon Lucumi, as they step up their interest in the Nottingham Forest target.

Lucumi has become an in-demand player in the summer transfer window, with clubs from the Premier League, Serie A, and the Turkish Super Lig interested in signing him.

The 28-year-old was kept at Bologna last summer despite big interest, but on the back of a World Cup where he played for Colombia, the situation is now different.

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The Colombia international is expected to be sold and club CEO Claudi Fenucci has recently shed light on the promise made to Lucumi regarding his future.

Nottingham Forest have been keen to sign Lucumi this summer to bolster their defence, but he has put the Tricky Trees on hold as he assesses his options.

Now, Turkish giants Galatasaray are making a ‘strong move’ to snap him up, and are preparing a substantial offer to make to Lucumi, according to Italian journalist Mirko Di Natale.

Galatasaray have Champions League football to offer and want to get an agreement from Lucumi before then trying to agree a fee with Bologna.

They represent strong competitors for the Colombian’s signature.

Season Position 2025-26 16th 2024–25 7th 2023–24 17th 2022–23 16th 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via playoffs) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

The 28-year-old arrived at Bologna from Belgian club Genk in the summer of 2022 and only has one year left on his current deal with the club.

In the recent campaign, the Colombia international made 43 appearances and also played in all his country’s World Cup games.

Nottingham Forest will be wary of the competition surrounding Lucumi, and the club could face another obstacle in their pursuit to sign him, as talk of Manchester United being keen on Lucumi are ‘beginning to swirl’.

With Lucumi entering the final year of his contract with Bologna, and several clubs across Europe fighting for his signature, it seems most likely that he will depart this summer.

Now, all eyes will be on the Tricky Trees to see whether they will be able to fend off competition from several clubs to bring Lucumi to the City Ground this transfer window.