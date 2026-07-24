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Scottish midfielder Jordan Holsgrove has emerged as a target for Charlton Athletic, with three other Championship clubs also monitoring the Scottish midfielder this summer, according to journalist Mike McGrath.

The 26-year-old has spent the past three seasons with Estoril in Portugal, initially arriving on loan from Olympiacos before completing a permanent move in 2024.

The holding midfielder has made exactly 100 appearances in Portugal’s top flight and enjoyed an impressive campaign last season, featuring 35 times while contributing one goal and eight assists.

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Those performances have not gone unnoticed, and with two years still remaining on his contract, a summer transfer cannot be ruled out.

Holsgrove has emerged as a target for Charlton, while three other Championship clubs are also keeping tabs on his situation.

Bundesliga side Werder Bremen are also understood to be monitoring the left-footed Scottish midfielder as interest in his signature continues to intensify.

Charlton, however, are yet to reach an agreement with Estoril to bring the former Scotland Under-21 international to The Valley.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

A product of Reading’s academy, the 26-year-old is yet to make a senior appearance in British football, having built his career across Spain, Greece and Portugal, where he has gained valuable first-team experience.

It remains early in the transfer saga, with Charlton yet to make their move, but Nathan Jones will be hoping to add Holsgrove to his growing list of summer arrivals before the window closes.

The Addicks have already strengthened their defence with the signings of Billy Koumetio, Ivan Mesik and Millwall right-back Danny McNamara.

Karlan Grant has also arrived from West Brom as Jones looks to build on last season’s mid-table finish, and it remains to be seen whether Holsgrove will also be wearing the Addicks shirt by the end of the summer window.