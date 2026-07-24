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Fulham ‘will present an offer today’ for Chibuke Nwaiwu, amid Trabzonspor ‘continuously revising’ their demands ‘to prevent the player from being sold’ this summer.

Trabzonspor signed Nwaiwu from Austrian outfit Wolfsberger AC in January, and the midfielder wasted little time cementing his place in the starting line-up.

The 22-year-old featured 16 times in the Turkish Super Lig, scoring three goals and providing one assist as Trabzonspor finished third in the table.

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The midfielder’s displays for the Black Sea Storm led to his Nigeria debut in March, with the 22-year-old already making three appearances for his national team.

Nwaiwu’s performances in Turkey have attracted interest from Fulham, who recently renewed their pursuit of the centre-back, with personal terms understood to be in place as the Cottagers push to complete the deal.

It was recently claimed in Turkey that the Premier League side have ‘reached a preliminary agreement’ to sign the 22-year-old.

That though looks to be wide of the mark, with Trabzonspor in no mood to make the deal easy for the Cottagers.

Season 2025/26 Super Lig Appearances 16 Goals 3 Assists 1 Chibuke Nwaiwu’s 2025/26 Super Lig statistics

According to Trabzonspor insider Serdar, Fulham ‘will present an offer today’ in the form of €30m plus €2m in bonuses to sign Nwaiwu.

However, it has been suggested that the Black Sea Storm are reluctant to let the player this summer and are continuously revising their demands for him.

Trabzonspor initially wanted the fee to be paid in three instalments, but have now reduced it to two while increasing their upfront demand from €10m to €15m for the defender.

The Nigerian’s versatility, with the ability to operate in both defence and midfield, has increased his value in the transfer market.

He has also emerged as an alternative option for Crystal Palace, who are prepared to walk away from negotiations for Chrislain Matsima.

It remains to be seen whether Fulham are able to secure the signature of Nwaiwu amid Trabzonspor resisting.

Another defender the Cottagers have been linked with is Atalanta wing-back Raoul Bellanova, but they face Premier League competition from Nottingham Forest and Everton.