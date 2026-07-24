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Valencia are working to sign another winger, with a fresh option emerging, but have not lost sight of key target Largie Ramazani, who they still want to sign from Leeds United.

The Belgian spent the last season on loan in Spain with Valencia, where he took time to get going but then started to catch the eye.

The 25-year-old became a major attacking weapon for Los Che coach Carlos Corberan, a former Leeds assistant, who has been clear he wants him back for the new campaign.

Ramazani ended his time in Spain with six goals and two assists in 31 games across all competitions, but is now back in England, though has not been taken on Leeds’ tour to the United States.

Last month, Valencia CEO Ron Gourlay visited England to get a deal over the line for the Belgian, but nothing has advanced yet.

The La Liga outfit want the 25-year-old on ‘favourable’ financial terms, but Leeds are waiting to see if clubs with greater spending power come in for Ramazani.

For Valencia, recruiting on the flank is key and they are now looking at other potential signings in that area.

However, that does not mean they have lost sight of Ramazani, according to Spanish outlet Eldesmarque.

Winger Dan James Brenden Aaronson Largie Ramazani Noah Okafor Willy Gnonto Harry Wilson Leeds United’s wingers

Ukraine international Viktor Tsygankov is now on Valencia’s radar as a possible option, with the player keen to move on from Girona on a free transfer.

Girona though are currently refusing to let Tsygankov move without a fee and are seeking €10m for a player into the final year of his deal.

Leeds will likely keep a close eye on the situation as if Valencia are able to sign Tsygankov then that would reduce the pressure to land Ramazani.

Ramazani prefers a move back to the Spanish side this summer, and a deal could be agreed at the back end of the window if Leeds are unable to find him another club.

While Leeds appear to hold the balance of power in the situation now, matters could soon shift if days and weeks go by without offers for Ramazani coming in.