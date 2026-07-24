Richard Pelham/Getty Images

West Ham United striker Taty Castellanos has emerged as one of the attacking options under consideration by La Liga side Real Betis, although no negotiations are currently under way.

The London club suffered relegation on the final day of last season, bringing an end to their 14-year stay in the Premier League.

Captain Jarrod Bowen has committed his future by signing a new contract, but several of his team-mates are understood to be keen on leaving the London Stadium.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Among them is Castellanos, who only arrived in January after signing a four-and-a-half-year deal.

The Argentine joined from Lazio in a €30m move and did his best to justify the fee, scoring six goals in 18 Premier League appearances.

However, it was not enough to preserve West Ham’s top-flight status and the striker now appears to be eager to avoid Championship football.

Back in May, Atalanta were tipped to enquire about the 27-year-old, but two months on he remains a West Ham player.

Season Position 2025-26 18th 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Castellanos has now ’emerged as an alternative’ attacking option under consideration by Real Betis ahead of next season, although no negotiations have yet taken place.

The La Liga side view the Argentine as an alternative to Roma’s Artem Dovbyk and FC Cincinnati’s Kevin Denkey, although the Irons’ valuation could prove a significant obstacle.

Los Verdiblancos would prefer an initial loan with an option to buy, but whether the Hammers are willing to entertain such a proposal remains uncertain.

The Italian media have suggested that a return to Serie A remains ‘a pure dream’ due to the costs involved, with West Ham expected to demand a fee that recoups a significant portion of the €30m they paid in January.

His wages in England could also complicate any move, with few clubs likely to be able to match his current salary.

The Argentine does, however, have proven La Liga pedigree from his loan spell at Girona during the 2022/23 campaign, when he scored 13 league goals, a record that could strengthen his appeal in Spain.

However, it remains to be seen where Castellanos’ future lies, with the striker determined to remain in one of Europe’s top five leagues and whether Real Betis follow up their interest with a formal opening bid.