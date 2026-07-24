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Leeds United‘s pursuit of Ermedin Demirovic has been complicated after Juventus ‘enquired about’ the Bosnia striker ahead of a potential move.

The 28-year-old has spearheaded Stuttgart’s attack since arriving at the Bundesliga outfit in the summer of 2024.

Last season, the frontman chalked up 20 goal involvements from 38 appearances, further highlighting his dependability in the final third.

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Demirovic saw his good form book him a spot in Bosnia’s World Cup squad, though he failed to get on the scoresheet.

The Bosnian has entered the final two years of his contract now at Stuttgart and Leeds, who have kept him on their radar since last summer, have recently re-entered the frame.

Whites boss Daniel Farke is keen on another attacking option, with Joel Piroe not giving him any selection headaches last term.

However, Leeds’ pursuit has taken on another dimension after Juventus ‘enquired about’ Demirovic as they weigh up a move for the striker, according to Italian journalist Mirko Di Natale.

Like the Whites, the Bianconeri are long-standing admirers of the Bosnian, having also sounded him out during the winter transfer window.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

Stuttgart are believed to value the striker at around €20m and it remains to be seen whether the Peacocks will now intensify their interest.

There are also signs that Turkish heavyweights Fenerbahce are in the hunt for Demirovic as well, with his future expected to gather momentum in the coming weeks.

Back in May, the Bosnian suggested he was thoroughly settled at Stuttgart, though it is unclear if that stance has changed since then.

Farke already has two recognised number nines in Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha at his disposal, though Demirovic’s arrival would hand the German boss even greater firepower in attack.

Meanwhile, Leeds remain locked in talks to prise James Trafford away from Manchester City as they look to entrust the number one shirt to the custodian.

The Whites have, however, have not made a new bid for Southampton midfielder Shea Charles after seeing multiple offers knocked back.