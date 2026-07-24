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There are no fewer than four clubs chasing the signature of Leeds United goalkeeper Lucas Perri, but the shot-stopper has a favoured move in mind.

Daniel Farke’s side have been scouring the market for a new man between the sticks in recent weeks following Karl Darlow’s departure to Manchester United.

With Illan Meslier also going, Leeds could need two goalkeepers if Perri also departs.

Even though earlier indications pointed towards Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, Aston Villa have since surged to the front of the queue for the Japanese international.

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Subsequently, the Whites switched their focus to Manchester City star James Trafford and are now advancing towards an agreement for the custodian.

That now plays firmly into Perri’s hands, with the Brazilian seeking a route away from Elland Road after slipping down the pecking order under Farke.

Torino have been locked in discussions with the Peacocks to hammer out a deal, but they are not alone in their admiration of the former Lyon man.

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, there are four clubs chasing Perri, with two Brazilian sides and a club from the Turkish Super Lig adding to Torino.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

Perri though does have a preference and it is suggested his ‘priority’ is a move to Serie A with Torino.

A final agreement with the Whites remains outstanding, though with Leeds edging ever closer to Trafford, the Yorkshire outfit have little incentive to stand in Perri’s way should a satisfactory proposal arrive.

It would though reduce them to having just James Trafford and Alex Cairns as goalkeeping options, opening the door for another addition being needed.

There have been suggestions that, if the Italian outfit fail to land the Brazilian, they could pivot towards Nottingham Forest star John Victor, although whether that avenue is explored remains to be seen with talks for Perri still alive.

Perri had been valued at no less than €12m, though whether a move to Turin ultimately takes shape as an initial loan or a permanent transfer remains uncertain.

If Torino cannot satisfy Leeds, one of Perri’s other suitors may back themselves to come out on top.