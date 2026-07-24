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Turkish journalist Ali Naci Kucuk has claimed that Nottingham Forest target Jhon Lucumi was on the brink of joining Galatasaray before the Istanbul side abruptly parked the move.

The 28-year-old has established himself as a cornerstone of Bologna’s backline since arriving in 2022 and now enters the final year of his deal, with an ever-expanding queue of admirers circling.

A release clause was in place for the Colombian until 15th July, set at €28m, though none of his suitors opted to activate it as they instead sought to negotiate a lower fee.

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The centre-back is now understood to carry a €20m valuation from the Rossoblu, whose CEO has already made it clear Lucumi will be granted an exit this summer provided that figure is satisfied.

Sunderland have maintained their admiration for Lucumi after pursuing him last year and have again emerged this summer, though their interest has cooled in recent weeks.

Nottingham Forest have been chasing Lucumi, but the Colombian recently put them on hold to see what all his options are.

The Turkish market also remains firmly in play through Galatasaray and Besiktas, with Lucumi’s future continuing to hang delicately in the balance.

Season Position 2025-26 16th 2024–25 7th 2023–24 17th 2022–23 16th 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via playoffs) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

Kucuk claims Galatasaray had advanced to the brink of completing a deal for Lucumi, with a €15m transfer fee and a €4m salary package lined up, before electing to shelve the move in favour of retaining Mario Lemina.

He further insisted the Turkish giants have instead earmarked their remaining foreign-player quota for a new number ten, stressing that, had those restrictions not existed, a move for Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa target Rafael Leao would already have been wrapped up.

Kucuk said on the Turkish outlet Tivibu Spor: “Galatasaray has reached the point of finalising the Lucumi transfer with a €15m transfer fee and €4m salary, but it was put on hold when they decided to continue with Lemina.

“Galatasaray have reserved their quota for the number 10 position.

“If the foreign player limit were lifted, Leao would also be done and dusted.”

Oliver Glasner’s side may now need to sharpen their approach in the coming days if they are to steal a march on their rivals in the pursuit of Lucumi.

Nottingham Forest are currently at risk of losing out on midfielder Mikel Amondarain, with Bologna making progress.

Whether Nottingham Forest ultimately bolster their defensive ranks with Lucumi remains an open question, though movement at centre-back could yet materialise, with Benfica potentially ready to turn their attention to Jair Cunha this summer.