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Nottingham Forest look set to miss out on Mikel Amondarain, with the midfielder having agreed personal terms with Bologna and the paperwork to be completed ‘in the next hours’.

Amondarain joined Estudiantes’ academy in 2024 and spent the following year progressing through the Argentine club’s youth ranks.

His impressive progress saw him sign his first professional contract and earn promotion to Estudiantes’ senior squad in July 2025, before making his first-team debut later that month.

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The 21-year-old has featured 40 times for Estudiantes’ senior side, scoring four goals and registering three assists.

Amondarain’s adaptability has caught the eye of clubs, with his ability to perform in different positions adding to his value.

Nottingham Forest recently joined the race to sign the Argentine and were suggested to be working on a deal in the background, which was seen as a major threat to Bologna.

It was suggested Forest’s entry into the race had left Bologna ‘waiting and hoping’ that the Premier League side would not push hard and they still had a chance.

Mikel Amondarain 2025/26 Stats Appearances 40 Goals 4 Assists 3 Mikel Amondarain at Estudiantes

With fresh developments emerging, it appears the Italian side have become the front-runners to sign the midfielder again.

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Nottingham Forest look set to miss out on Amondarain after the Argentine agreed personal terms with Bologna.

It has been suggested that the 21-year-old midfielder has agreed to sign a five-year contract with the Serie A club, with the deal expected to be worth €10m plus €2m in bonuses.

The paperwork is now being arranged and will be completed ‘in the next hours’.

It remains to be seen which midfield targets the Tricky Trees, who are looking to fill the void following the departure of Elliot Anderson, will go for.

With the summer transfer window in full swing, Nottingham Forest, who are set to start their new era under Oliver Glasner, are looking to strengthen their squad with quality additions.

The Tricky Trees have entered the race as a potential destination for Atalanta wing-back Raoul Bellanova, with Everton and Fulham also keen.

Nottingham Forest and Everton have suffered a setback in their pursuit of Stefan Ortega after the goalkeeper decided against joining either Premier League club.