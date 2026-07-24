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Former Galatasaray star Omer Bayram has revealed that Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk was ‘blown away’ when he saw the Turkish side’s title celebrations on social media.

Since arriving at Anfield eight years ago, the former Celtic centre-back has established himself as one of Liverpool’s most influential players of all time.

Van Dijk remains under contract at Anfield until next summer and with Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson leaving, his leadership role has never been more important.

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The Dutch defender has still drawn interest this summer though and has been heavily linked with Turkish heavyweights Galatasaray.

However, it was suggested earlier this month that Liverpool have no intention of parting ways with the 35-year-old, with the Dutchman being counted on for the new season by Andoni Iraola.

Netherlands legend Wesley Sneijder has advised Van Dijk to join Galatasaray if he does leave Liverpoo. and the defender is in the Turkish club’s thoughts.

Bayram, who has registered over 100 appearances for Galatasaray, revealed that Van Dijk was ‘really impressed’ after seeing the Turkish giants’ title-celebration videos on socal media.

Trophy won With Scottish Premiership x2 Celtic Scottish League Cup Celtic Premier League x2 Liverpool FA Cup Liverpool EFL Cup x2 Liverpool Champions League Liverpool Virgil Van Dijk’s major honours

Speaking on Turkish outlet Libero TV (via Fotomac), he said: “Virgil van Dijk was blown away when he saw Galatasaray’s title celebrations on social media.

“He asked, ‘Is this what you experience when you win the league?'”

Van Dijk’s curiosity about Galatasaray could well help the Turkish side if they do chase him in future transfer windows.

For now though it seems Liverpool have shut the door on the centre-back going this summer.

With the summer transfer window in full swing, Liverpool are looking to strengthen their squad and bounce back following a disappointing campaign.

Liverpool face a significant hurdle in their pursuit of winger Geny Catamo though, with Sporting Lisbon determined to keep hold of the winger despite growing interest.

Catamo has emerged as an alternative to Yan Diomande after he snubbed a move to Liverpool.

Liverpool did sign top prospect Samuel Martinez earlier this summer and he has now returned to Colombia after linking up with the country’s Under-17 squad for a series of friendly matches.