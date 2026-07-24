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Everton have not received any offers for James Garner and the Toffees hold a ‘not for sale’ stance on the midfielder, according to journalist Harry Watkinson.

The Birkenhead-born midfielder came through the ranks of Manchester United’s academy, but made his mark in loan spells away from Old Trafford, notably at Nottingham Forest.

Last season, the 25-year-old made 41 appearances in all competitions and contributed to ten goals in the process, as David Moyes’ side steered well clear of the relegation conversation.

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Everton narrowly missed out on European football, but Garner delivered strong performances, though manager Moyes highlighted an area for improvement for the midfielder in terms of scoring goals.

With the summer transfer window in full swing, the Toffees will want to make key additions to the squad, while keeping hold of their high-profile players for the upcoming season.

Garner could be a player who will attract interest, but Everton have not had any bids for him so far.

The midfielder is not someone the Toffees are looking to sell however.

Garner has become a key member of the squad and at times he has been deployed as a right-back by boss Moyes, given Everton’s lack of depth in the position.

Season Position (Premier League) 2025–26 13th 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th Everton’s last five league finishes

Garner’s current contract with the club runs until 2030, and the Merseyside club are in no hurry to part ways with him, especially after last season’s strong displays in the middle of the park.

However, Everton have added more depth to their midfield, having signed Hayden Hackney from Middlesbrough and keeping hold of Merlin Rohl from German side Freiburg.

The Toffees also wanted to add Christ Inao Oulai to their squad, but the Ivory Coast international decided to join Italian outfit Fiorentina.

In attack, the Toffees have signed Chelsea winger Tyrique George, who was on loan at the Hill Dickinson Stadium last term.

Everton continue to be linked with a host of other targets and Moyes will want to do more business in the coming weeks, but on Garner the signs are clear, with a not for sale stance.