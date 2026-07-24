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Celtic are pushing to sign Mika Baur, but Paderborn have told the Scottish champions that there is ‘no option’ for them to sign him below his market value, with the Germans playing hardball.

The Bhoys are busy in the transfer market to make key additions to the squad, but so far have only signed striker Camilo Duran.

Following last season’s success, manager Martin O’Neill will want to strengthen the squad during the course of the summer window and he has been clear with the club that arrivals are needed.

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The main area of concern remains the number 1 spot between the sticks, but the Glasgow club have also been seeking to add to their midfield as well.

Celtic have been making moves to bring in Paderborn midfielder Baur and the club ‘reached an agreement’ with the player on personal terms recently.

They must agree a fee with Paderborn though and that is where expectations of an easy deal due to his contractual situation have fallen short.

According to German journalist Dennis Bayer, Paderborn see ‘no option’ to let Baur depart on a cut-price deal and want his market value, putting Celtic in a situation where they must accept that stance or walk away.

The German outfit are under no pressure to part ways with Baur and have included him in their plans for the upcoming season, while also being open to accepting his departure in 2027 on a free transfer.

Germany level U18 U19 U20 U21 Germany levels Mika Baur has played at

The 22-year-old arrived at Paderborn from Bundesliga outfit Freiburg in the summer of 2024, and following a loan brief loan spell at Dynamo Dresden, has established himself as a regular in the squad.

In the recent campaign, the German midfielder made 33 2. Bundesliga appearances and scored four goals, while also contributing six assists.

Baur also won the Paderborn player of the season award last year, and it seems that the German club are holding out to get the maximum financial profit from his sale.

Celtic will want to find a solution to reach an agreement with Paderborn, as the club might need to add more depth to midfield, given Arne Engels is still ‘being monitored’ by Serie A giants Roma and several other sides.

Engels is a likely departure from Celtic Park.

The Bhoys are currently immersed in pre-season friendly matches, but the management will be looking to get new faces through the door during the summer.

It remains to be seen whether Celtic will meet Paderborn’s demands to sign Baur this summer, or the Bhoys will look at other alternatives.