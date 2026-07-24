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Nottingham Forest star Jair Cunha ‘is gaining traction’ as a possible option for Portuguese giants Benfica this summer.

The 21-year-old earned Vitor Pereira’s trust during the closing stages of last season, with the Portuguese boss placing his faith in the Brazilian defender.

However, following the Pereira’s departure, the Brazilian’s long-term prospects at the Tricky Trees have become increasingly clouded.

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Oliver Glasner is intent on bolstering his defensive ranks with names such as Jhon Lucumi under consideration, leaving Cunha facing the prospect of a reduced role.

Back in his homeland, Vasco da Gama have already emerged as a potential destination, with the Brazilian outfit eager to prise him away on loan.

Now, another avenue has presented itself as Benfica hold an interest in the Brazilian.

The Portuguese giants’ indispensable centre-back Antonio Silva is edging ever closer to a switch to Bournemouth, compelling Benfica to intensify their search for defensive reinforcements.

Season Position 2025-26 16th 2024–25 7th 2023–24 17th 2022–23 16th 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via playoffs) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

Therefore, according to Brazilian outlet RTI Esporte, Cunha could feature on Benfica’s agenda as they weigh up defensive reinforcements.

It is suggested that as an option Cunha is ‘gaining traction at the Estadio da Luz’.

The Portuguese outfit had already been alerted to the centre-back’s qualities during his Santos days, though a move never came to fruition before Nottingham Forest ultimately secured his signature.

Whether Benfica now translate that admiration into a concrete approach remains uncertain, with Cunha far from the only name under serious consideration.

Crystal Palace target Tiago Gabriel represents another avenue being explored, though Lecce’s valuation continues to stand in the way of any meaningful progress.

That leaves Cunha as a more ‘financially balanced and sportingly very interesting alternative’, with developments expected to unfold over the coming days.

There are also suggestions that the centre-back ‘fits the profile’ former Fulham boss Marco Silva is seeking.

Although the Brazilian still has four years remaining on his Nottingham Forest deal, the Tricky Trees would welcome a resolution should an acceptable proposal arrive, with the centre-back down the defensive pecking order.