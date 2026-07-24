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West Ham United, Coventry City and Newcastle United target Fikayo Tomori has travelled to Glasgow for AC Milan’s pre-season meeting with Celtic, having ‘kept his phone constantly on’ as he awaits news from his agent.

The 28-year-old joined AC Milan from Chelsea in January 2021, initially on loan before the Rossoneri exercised their £25m option to make the move permanent the following season.

Last term, he made 37 appearances and registered three assists as AC Milan secured a fifth-place finish in Serie A.

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This summer, however, the arrival of Mario Gila from Lazio has pushed the England international down the pecking order, leaving him keen to seek a fresh challenge away from the San Siro.

Tomori continues to attract strong interest, with Juventus monitoring his situation in Italy, while several English clubs are also exploring the possibility of bringing him back to the Premier League.

Earlier this week, Newcastle United made an enquiry for the defender, while West Ham United, Hull City and Coventry City have also been boosted in the race after Tomori rejected a move to Saudi Arabia.

According to Italian outlet CalcioMercato.com, Tomori has travelled with the AC Milan squad to Glasgow ahead of Saturday’s friendly against Celtic, although he has ‘kept his phone constantly on’ as he awaits news from his agent.

Team Year Points Manchester City (C) 2017-18 100 Liverpool (C) 2019-20 99 Manchester City (C) 2018-19 98 Liverpool (R) 2018-19 97 Chelsea (C) 2004-05 95 Top five most points total in Premier League;

(C) Champions; (R) Runners-up

It is suggested he ‘is eager for a change of scenery’ following his long spell with the Rossoneri.

The former Chelsea defender boasts a wealth of experience in both the Premier League and the Championship, making him an attractive option for any club capable of presenting a convincing sporting project alongside a competitive financial package.

Newcastle and Coventry, along with Hull, would represent Premier League options for Tomori, but West Ham have to convince him to drop into the Championship.

Tottenham Hotspur also attempted to sign Tomori last summer, but were unable to persuade him to return to England.

This time, however, the 28-year-old is understood to be ready for a new chapter, with a departure from AC Milan appearing increasingly inevitable.

It remains to be seen which club wins the race for his signature.