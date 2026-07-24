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Chelsea have not made any enquiry about Newcastle United skipper Bruno Guimaraes, contrary to reports, according to journalist Bobby Manzi.

The Brazilian has been one of the standout midfielders in the Premier League since he joined Newcastle from Lyon four years ago.

The Magpies paid a sizeable £40m for him to the Ligue 1 giants; the Tyneside club gave him a new contract only after his first season.

Guimaraes’ current deal runs for two more years at St. James’ Park and his performance in the World Cup earned him significant interest.

The 28-year-old started all five games for Carlo Ancelotti’s side, while registering four assists in the process.

Premier League champions Arsenal are heavily interested in the Newcastle captain, who is also open to making a move to the Emirates.

Even though the Brazil international rejected an offer from Saudi Arabia last summer, his willingness to make a switch to the London club in this window is worrying the club hierarchy.

Signing Age Ewen Jaouen 20 Sean Steur 18 Bazoumana Toure 20 Newcastle United arrivals

This week, the Gunners sent in a ‘new offer’ for the 28-year-old, and they are tipped to make a £70m bid for him.

And it was suggested that another Premier League side, in the shape of Chelsea, are competing with the Gunners for Guimaraes.

However, Chelsea’s interest in the Newcastle star man is claimed to be wide of the mark.

After losing Sandro Tonali to Tottenham Hotspur, the Magpies have brought in Sean Steur and Aladji Bamba to beef up their options in the engine room.

They have been linked with potentially signing Lucas Bergvall from Spurs, but none of the three are expected to be a potential replacement for Guimaraes.

Chelsea snapped up Arsenal’s top target Morgan Rogers, but are not competing with the Gunners for the Newcastle star.

Whether the north London giants will be able to make a compelling offer for the 28-year-old in the coming days and weeks remains to be seen.

Newcastle are welcoming new boy Bazoumana Toure to training today following his move and post World Cup break.