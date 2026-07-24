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Tottenham Hotspur target Rafael Leao is not sure about making a move to Turkish giants Fenerbahce, but that may not be particularly good news for the north London side as well.

Spurs have done big business early doors in the ongoing summer window, as six new players have joined the club.

Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes and Jan Paul van Hecke arrived for big money, while they were able to get their hands on Marcos Senesi and Andy Robertson for free.

Roberto De Zerbi wants to get more quality players through the door this summer and a winger is now on their agenda.

The likes of Dejan Kulusevski, Mohammed Kudus, Xavi Simons and James Maddison suffered long-term injuries last term, and some level of creative spark is needed.

Tottenham are not in Europe, but are plotting another ambitious move, as they are keen on AC Milan’s Leao.

Aston Villa were also in for the Portugal international, but they ended up signing Alejandro Garnacho from Chelsea after selling Morgan Rogers to the Blues, despite Leao being open to a Villa Park move.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

Spurs, however, are very much in the race for the 27-year-old versatile forward, who is keen on making a Premier League move this summer.

Super Lig giants Fenerbahce tried to convince Leao to make a move, as they looked to take the Portugal star to the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium.

According to Italian outlet Milan News, the 27-year-old forward is hesitant to make a move to Turkey.

It has been suggested that the Yellow Canaries could miss out on Champions League football next season and that is creating uncertainty for the Portuguese star.

And this situation does not help Spurs, as the north London giants were close to getting relegated last term, and they have no European football to offer to the Portuguese.

Whether Leao could take a different view and write off Tottenham’s Champions League absence as a blip remains to be seen.

The 27-year-old has close to 150 goal contributions for the San Siro club, where he has played close to 300 games and now he is ready to leave them.

Whether the Premier League side will be able to make a compelling case to Leao with an offer this summer remains to be seen; Fenerbahce could also try to make a move for him.