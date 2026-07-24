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Tottenham Hotspur are interested in a shock swoop for N’Golo Kante, who is currently plying his trade with Fenerbahce, it has been claimed in Turkey.

The north London side are in the midst of a major rebuild after back-to-back 17th-place finishes, with Roberto De Zerbi already putting his stamp on the squad through a busy summer in the transfer market.

Spurs have strengthened their defence with the arrivals of Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke, while Luka Vuskovic has joined Brighton.

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The midfield has also received a significant boost, with Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali arriving for substantial fees, and the Portuguese starlet has already begun to justify the investment in a Lilywhite shirt.

On Wednesday, Tottenham edged past MK Dons 1-0 in a pre-season friendly, with Fernandes marking his debut in style by firing home a stunning early volley.

However, Spurs now appear to be targeting another addition in midfield, this time opting for proven experience rather than youth, in the shape of a former Premier League winning midfielder.

According to Turkish journalist Talha Arslan, Tottenham are interested in Fenerbahce midfielder Kante.

Manager Time at Club Roberto De Zerbi March 2026 – present Igor Tudor February 2026 – March 2026 Thomas Frank June 2025 – February 2026 Ange Postecoglou July 2023 – June 2025 Antonio Conte November 2021 – March 2023 Last five permanent Tottenham Hotspur managers

The World Cup winner joined the Super Lig outfit in February as part of the deal that saw Youssef En-Nesyri move to Al-Ittihad, and he has since made 18 appearances while scoring twice.

The 35-year-old last featured in the Premier League during the 2022/23 campaign with Chelsea, having previously won two English league titles, including Leicester City’s historic triumph.

Kante also boasts Champions League and Europa League winners’ medals, while his 227 Premier League appearances would add a wealth of experience to Tottenham’s midfield.

It remains to be seen whether Spurs make a formal move for the veteran, as he only joined the Yellow Canaries earlier this year and remains under contract for another two seasons, meaning any deal is unlikely to come cheaply.

Meanwhile, Spurs’ midfield could also see departures, with Dejan Kulusevski having been offered to Fiorentina by intermediaries, while Lucas Bergvall has attracted interest from Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest.