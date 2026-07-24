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Tottenham Hotspur youngster Alfie Dorrington’s proposed move to Polish outfit Pogon Szczecin has collapsed after the defender ‘had a change of heart’, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The 21-year-old has climbed through the ranks at Spurs and established himself as a consistent presence at Under-18 and Under-21 level.

In pursuit of further development, the centre-back was dispatched on loan to Scottish side Aberdeen during last year’s winter transfer window, with the arrangement subsequently prolonged until this January.

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Dorrington then spent the latter half of the campaign in League Two with Salford City as he searched for playing time to boost his development.

However, at Salford City he struggled to cement a regular role, amassing just 386 minutes across ten league appearances.

Dorrington returned to north London following the expiry of his loan spell, with both Spurs and the defender weighing up the most suitable next step.

Polish top tier outfit Pogon Szczecin subsequently entered the picture after reaching an agreement with Tottenham to secure the centre-back’s services.

Loan spell League Aberdeen Scottish Premiership Aberdeen Scottish Premiership Salford City League Two Alfie Dorrington’s loan spells

However, Dorrington is no longer convinced by the prospect of relocating to Poland after having a ‘change of heart’ over the move.

As a consequence, the proposed switch between Tottenham and Pogon Szczecin is now ‘off’ and is no longer expected to materialise.

Dorrington is now understood to favour a move within England, believing it would provide the most suitable environment for his continued development.

Which club ultimately comes forward for the defender remains uncertain, with Tottenham expected to assess the opportunities that emerge over the coming weeks.

Another Tottenham youngster, Will Lankshear, recently sealed a move to Middlesbrough, with the Lilywhites retaining a significant degree of control over the striker’s future through matching rights and a sell-on clause included in the agreement.

Meanwhile, Rangers remain firmly intent on retaining Mickey Moore from N17 and have drawn optimism after a move to 1. FC Koln dropped out of the picture.