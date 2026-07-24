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Wolves midfielder Fer Lopez ‘will wait’ until the end of the summer window for a return to Celta Vigo, while not agitating for an exit from Molineux.

The 22-year-old returned to Molineux following the conclusion of his temporary stint with his boyhood club earlier this summer, but returned to a Championship side.

Wolves committed €23m to land Lopez from Celta Vigo last summer and have taken a hardline stance this summer, with an eye on keeping hold of him in the Championship.

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Lopez was a big success back at Celta Vigo and is keen to head back there this summer, something the Spanish side also want.

The La Liga outfit remain eager to negotiate another loan arrangement, but the Molineux outfit have shown no appetite to dilute their current position.

Celta Vigo cannot afford to sign Lopez on a permanent arrangement and have been left hoping for Wolves to soften their stance.

But the midfielder will not force his departure and, should no agreement be struck over a return, is prepared to remain and contribute to the Old Gold’s pursuit of promotion to the Premier League.

Club Years Gran Pena 2022-2023 Celta Vigo 2022-2025 Wolves 2025- Celta Vigo (loan) 2026 Fer Lopez’s career history

Nevertheless, Lopez’s entourage have also maintained he ‘will wait’ until the end of the transfer window for Celta Vigo to be able to bring him back, according to Spanish outlet Atlantico.

Meanwhile, new boss Cesar Peixoto is eager to integrate the Spaniard into Wolves’ Championship plans.

Even though Lopez has already resumed pre-season training, he was unavailable for the Old Gold’s opening pre-season outing due to injury.

The midfielder is expected to feature in Wolves’ upcoming pre-season fixtures and, should a potential move drift towards the end of the window, could also be involved during the opening stretch of their Championship campaign.

During his six-month spell in England, the Spaniard amassed just 364 minutes after failing to establish a sustained foothold in the side.

That equation could yet shift should Lopez remain at Molineux beyond the summer window, though a definitive outcome is unlikely to emerge until the window runs its course.