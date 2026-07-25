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Inter Milan believe they have an ‘important opening’ to sign Cristian Romero from Tottenham Hotspur and want to use his desire to move to push down Spurs’ asking price.

Romero looks to be on his way out of the north London side this summer and is keen to bring his time at the club to an end.

Inter Milan are firm admirers of the defender, but it had been thought that financially he would be out of reach for the Nerazzurri this term.

The picture may now have changed though and, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the Nerazzurri see an ‘important opening’ to sign Romero.

Tottenham’s asking price for Romero has been sitting at €50m, but Inter Milan believe Spurs can be pushed down.

They are keen to use Romero’s desire to leave N17 to convince Tottenham to lower the asking price for the Argentina international.

There has been talk that Inter Milan would like Romero on a loan deal with an option to buy, which would become an obligation based upon certain conditions.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

Tottenham would be unlikely to go for such a deal and, with Romero under contract for another three years, are in a strong position to dictate the terms of his exit.

Romero could well have other options to pick from too.

Turkish champions Galatasaray are eyeing him in the event that former Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez moves on this summer.

How soon a move could happen remains to be seen, with Inter Milan feeling earlier this summer that Djed Spence and Romero could well be last minute deals.

Roberto De Zerbi has boosted his centre-back options by landing Marcos Senesi, following his exit from Bournemouth, and Jan Paul van Hecke on a big money move from Brighton.

Romero has split opinion at Tottenham throughout his time at the club and could finally be set to leave this summer.