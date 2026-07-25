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Schalke are aware of the risk they have taken by signing Max Wober from Leeds United and have included a special clause in his contract.

Wober spent last term away from Leeds at Werder Bremen on loan, but saw injury dog his spell and restrict him to a handful of minutes on the pitch.

The injury issues also meant that Wober missed out on going to the World Cup with Austria.

Leeds concluded that they were ready to let Wober go and, despite the defender still have a year left to run on his Elland Road deal, agreed to terminate his contract.

Wober quickly joined Schalke and put pen to paper to a one-year deal, but it is a deal which contains a special clause which could trigger an extension, according to German daily the Ruhr Nachrichten.

The defender’s deal runs for just a year, but if he manages to make a set number of appearances for Schalke then the contract will be extended for another year.

Wober has also accepted a reduced salary to limit the financial risk that Schalke have taken by signing him in a move that the club believe shows his commitment and desire.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

Schalke are determined not to rush him given his injury history and the current plan is for him to potentially make his debut in a friendly against Hessen Kassel next month.

For Leeds, getting Wober off the books creates room on the wage bill, which is more vital now than before.

Given the Premier League’s new financial rules assess the squad cost ratio to turnover, offloading Wober means Leeds can direct his salary elsewhere.

The Whites are also set to loan out goalkeeper Lucas Perri, with a deal agreed with Torino.

The Italians will have an option to buy in the agreement in the event that Perri can impress in Serie A over the course of his loan spell.

Due to holding an Italian passport, Perri will not take up a non-EU spot in the Torino squad.