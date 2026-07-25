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Turkish giants Fenerbahce have officially denied making an attempt to sign Leeds United target Ermedin Demirovic from Stuttgart.

Demirovic, after playing in the World Cup for Bosnia, could move on from Stuttgart this summer, with the club’s boss prepared to accept his departure.

A host of sides have been credited with interest in Demirovic, including Leeds, who also looked at the striker last summer.

Interest is only growing, with Juventus having asked about the Bosnian’s situation, while Fenerbahce have been credited with making a move to land him.

The Turkish side though have now taken the unusual step of issuing an official statement denying talk of a move for Demirovic.

Fenerbahce said in a club statement: “The news reports published today regarding our club’s interest in Ermedin Demirovic, who plays for Stuttgart, are completely unfounded.

“Fenerbahce Sports Club has not made any transfer attempt regarding the said player.”

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

Fenerbahce also dismissed claims they have offered €100m to sign Rafael Leao from AC Milan.

The news will be a boost to Leeds as Fenerbahce could have been tough competitors in the race for Demirovic’s signature.

The Istanbul outfit are involved in the Champions League qualifiers as they look to work their way towards the league phase of the tournament.

Playing in the competition could have been a real lure for Demirovic.

Leeds boss Daniel Farke has consistently been alive to the German market, recruiting from his homeland, and Demirovic’s performances in the Bundesliga are not likely to have escaped his attention.

The Whites manager has Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha as his two striking options, amid Joel Piroe being out of favour, and while both largely stayed fit over the course of last term, they do have injury histories of note.

Leeds could well add another goalscorer and Demirovic may fit the bill for Farke.

The Yorkshire giants are closing in on signing goalkeeper James Trafford, while there is an agreement in place with Torino for Lucas Perri to join the Italian side on loan.