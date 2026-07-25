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Everton target Jonathan Rowe has seen Premier League clubs show ‘concrete interest’ in him in recent weeks, but Bologna consider him to be ‘not on the market’.

The former Norwich City winger impressed in Serie A with Bologna over the course of last season, becoming a key man for the Rossoblu.

Aston Villa and Chelsea both sounded Rowe out about a move earlier this summer and looked into launching a swoop.

They eventually went down other avenues, with Morgan Rogers moving to Chelsea and Alejandro Garnacho heading for Aston Villa.

It is unclear if the pair continue to retain an interest in Rowe, but other Premier League sides are now taking the initiative.

Rowe has been linked with Manchester United, while Everton are keen on putting him at the disposal of David Moyes for the approaching season.

Interest from the Premier League has been ‘concrete’ in recent weeks, according to Italian journalist Luca Cilli.

Season Position (Premier League) 2025–26 13th 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th Everton’s last five league finishes

Bologna though are not looking to sell Rowe and consider him to be ‘not on the market’.

The situation however could change if a huge offer were to be made for the former Norwich winger.

More clubs could yet make a solid move for Rowe, with it being suggested earlier this month that half the Premier League have been watching him.

Everton have recruited in the wing positions this summer by striking a permanent deal to sign Tyrique George.

George spent the second half of last term at the Toffees on loan from Chelsea though and as such, Moyes’ options have effectively not been increased by his permanent arrival.

Landing Rowe would significantly add to Moyes’ options in the final third as he seeks to shape a squad that can finish in a European spot in the coming campaign.