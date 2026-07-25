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Torino’s sporting director Gianluca Petrachi has been hailed for ‘a masterpiece of transfer diplomacy’ in the deal struck with Leeds United for goalkeeper Lucas Perri.

Perri has been the main goalkeeping target for Torino, but they had been struggling to reach an agreement with Leeds, who also wanted a replacement through the door.

With James Trafford expected to arrive at Leeds to boost Daniel Farke’s goalkeeping options, Perri is being allowed to depart for Italy.

He is expected to arrive in Italy over the course of the weekend, where he will undergo a medical and then put pen to paper to a contract.

Perri is expected to join on loan with an option for Torino to then buy him if he impresses, an agreement which is far from the €12m permanent deal that Leeds were said to be seeking.

The deal has been saluted in Italy, with Torino focused outlet Cuore Toro hailing it as ‘a masterpiece of transfer diplomacy’ that protects the club.

Now Torino will be able to take a close look at Perri over the course of the season before deciding if they want to keep him.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

Perri will also not take up a non-EU spot within the Torino squad due to having an Italian passport.

For Leeds, the deal is also no guarantee that Perri will be leaving on a permanent basis and much like Largie Ramazani, they could have the question again next summer of what to do with him.

Perri arrived at Leeds slated to become the club’s number 1 and he did initially take that role.

The Brazilian though failed to convince Farke and eventually lost his spot between the sticks to Karl Darlow.

Despite Darlow leaving the club at the end of his contract, Farke did not turn back to Perri and the Brazilian has now been allowed to depart Elland Road.