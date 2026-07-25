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Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio has confirmed that the club are interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero.

The Argentine defender is looking to move on from N17 this summer and has been linked with a return to Italy with Inter Milan.

Tottenham are suggested to be asking for €50m for the centre-back, whose deal runs until 2029, but the Nerazzurri believe those demands can be watered down.

Now the Italian side’s sporting director has confirmed that Romero is indeed wanted at the San Siro, however he feels there could be a lengthy process to go through.

Ausilio was quoted as saying by Italian broadcaster Sportitalia: “We’re definitely expressing interest to the player and the club.

“It’s a long process, but there’s definitely interest. We’ll see.”

Inter Milan have already had to call off a move for Tottenham full-back Djed Spence this summer due to the costs of a deal for the player.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

With Romero though the situation may well be different, especially given he is keen to go and Roberto De Zerbi does not want to keep players who would rather be elsewhere.

New centre-backs have also arrived at Tottenham in the shape of Jan Paul van Hecke and Marcos Senesi.

De Zerbi may well feel he has sufficient depth in the position, but Tottenham will not be keen on a cut-price Romero exit as they try to bring in cash to help balance out what has already been spent.

Tottenham are also expected to recruit further, with additions in the final third now on De Zerbi’s mind amid links with a host of players across Europe.

Now Inter Milan however will try to make progress towards sealing a move for Romero in the coming weeks as they seek to land the Argentina international on affordable terms.