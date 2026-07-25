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Leeds United target Julian Brandt ‘is fascinated by the idea’ of playing his football in the Premier League, amid a contract offer put to him by the Whites.

Brandt is a free agent following the expiry of his Borussia Dortmund deal and his agents have been assessing options from across Europe.

La Liga is attractive for Brandt and his representatives headed to meet Real Betis at the end of June, but were told by the Spanish club that their priorities are elsewhere.

Further trips to clubs have followed and that includes a visit to Leeds, for talks over a potential move to the Yorkshire club.

Leeds have put a three-year contract to Brandt and are hoping he signs it.

According to Italian journalist Luca Bendoni, Brandt ‘is fascinated by the idea’ of playing in the Premier League, but that does not mean a Leeds move is in the bag.

He would also be interested in playing in Serie A if a compelling offer comes, while Ajax remain a potential option for the German.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

It emerged earlier this month that Brandt does want his next club to be able to provide him with European football and on that front Leeds fall short.

The Whites will hope the lure of playing in the Premier League in front of a packed Elland Road can make up for it.

Inside Futbol looked closely at what Brandt could bring Leeds next season if he completes the move.

There is also competition for Brandt from Besiktas, with the Turkish side having been working behind the scenes on a deal.

Besiktas are showing big ambition in the transfer market this summer, with talks having taken place with Mohamed Salah and an offer having been made to the Egyptian who, like Brandt, is a free agent.

The Black Eagles are also in the mix for another former Liverpool man in the shape of Darwin Nunez.