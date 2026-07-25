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Celtic have an agreement in place with Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt for attacker Kasper Hogh, with a ‘medical in the coming days’ now expected, according to journalist Ryan McDonald.

The Bhoys have landed just Camilo Duran from Qarabag so far this summer and there has been pressure for the club to make further additions.

Adding a goalkeeper is a priority, but Celtic are poised to first strengthen further in the final third as Martin O’Neill sends out a statement of intent.

Celtic have been chasing the signature of Denmark international Hogh, who has stood out as part of a hugely impressive Bodo/Glimt team.

Now they have made a breakthrough with the agreement of a fee with Bodo/Glimt.

Celtic will pay the Norwegian side a fee of over £11m for Hogh, who now will undergo his ‘medical in the coming days’ as the Scottish giants look to wrap up the arrival.

Just 25 years old, Celtic will be looking to have Hogh at his peak and see him hit the ground running in Scottish football.

Season Position 2025–26 1st 2024–25 1st 2023–24 1st 2022–23 1st 2021–22 1st Celtic’s last five league finishes

Celtic have had Hogh on their radar for some time and looked to be facing competition from Norwich City and Ipswich Town for his signature, but that has not emerged.

Bodo/Glimt signed Hogh from fellow Norwegian side Stabaek in 2023 and he has been key to their successes in recent seasons.

Losing Hogh in the middle of the Norwegian season is far from ideal for Bodo/Glimt, but the fee Celtic are prepared to pay has made the deal possible.

The attacker has never played his football outside Scandinavia, with stints in Denmark, Iceland and most recently Norway.

Celtic are also in the process of trying to agree a fee with Paderborn for midfielder Mika Baur.

Baur wants to make the move to Parkhead, but Paderborn are clear he will not move for what they believe to be below his market valuation, despite the midfielder having entered the final year of his contract.