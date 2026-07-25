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Newcastle United ‘are currently evaluating’ a potential deal to sign Coventry City target Fikayo Tomori from AC Milan.

Tomori is into the final year of his contract at the Rossoneri and is ready to move on, while the club are also open to selling him.

AC Milan snapped up Spanish defender Mario Glia from Lazio earlier this summer, reinforcing their centre-back options.

Tomori is already generating interest from England, not least from newly promoted Coventry, where the defender’s former boss Frank Lampard is at the helm.

The defender is keen to return to the Premier League and has already turned down a proposal from Saudi Arabia.

Newcastle are also interested in adding Tomori to Eddie Howe’s defensive options and asked about him this week.

Now the Magpies ‘are currently evaluating’ a deal to sign Tomori and are preparing to send an offer to AC Milan for him, according to Italian journalist Daniele Longo.

Manager Time at Club Eddie Howe November 2021 – present Steve Bruce July 2019 – October 2021 Rafael Benítez March 2016 – June 2019 Steve McClaren June 2015 – March 2016 Alan Pardew December 2010 – December 2014 Last five permanent Newcastle United managers

What level Newcastle will come in at and whether it will be enough for AC Milan remains to be seen.

Tomori, in full expectation that developments are coming, has kept his phone on constantly to be reachable by his agent.

In Tomori, Newcastle would be landing a defender who has established himself as a top defender in Serie A for AC Milan, but also has solid knowledge of the English game.

If Newcastle do make a bid, Coventry could then go in and rival the Magpies, counting on the Lampard factor to sway Tomori towards them.

Both West Ham United and Hull City are also interested in potentially signing Tomori, but the Hammers would have to convince him to drop down into the Championship.

Tomori signed for AC Milan in the January 2021 winter transfer window and has been in Italy ever since.