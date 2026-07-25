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Former Sunderland defender Dennis Cirkin is ‘just an option’ for Championship side Burnley at the moment, as they assess the signings they want to make.

Cirkin departed the Stadium of Light earlier this summer following the expiry of his Sunderland contract.

The left-back made just eight appearances in the Premier League for Regis Le Bris’ men last term, going into the book twice, and was surplus to requirements under the Frenchman.

Cirkin is experienced at Championship level, having enjoyed 72 outings in the division and has been strongly linked with Burnley.

The Clarets will be looking to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking and Cirkin would be a cheap signing given his free agent status.

However, he does not appear to yet be a serious target for Burnley.

Asked about Cirkin going to the Clarets on Patreon, journalist Alan Nixon replied: “Think he’s just an option.”

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Burnley are currently in the process of trying to bring striker Emmanuel Latte Lath back to the Championship from MLS outfit Atlanta United.

Latte Lath has struggled to make a big impact with Atlanta and Burnley want to sign him on loan with an obligation to buy if they win promotion.

Atlanta paid over £16m to sign Latte Lath from Middlesbrough in February 2025 and handed him a four-year contract.

It remains to be seen if Burnley will be able to do a deal to bring the 27-year-old back to England in the coming weeks.

Burnley could be doing substantial business on ins and outs soon, with winger Luca Koleosho wanted by Italian side Fiorentina.

La Viola have been unable to agree a fee with Burnley for Koleosho though and talks with the Clarets have been termed an ‘uphill battle’ in Italy.