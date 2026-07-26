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A 70 per cent chance of Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey moving to Hull City has been dubbed optimistic, amid the Tigers’ push to loan him in.

Bailey spent the first half of last term on a season-long loan deal at Italian side Roma, but struggled to make any real impression and his spell at the Giallorossi came to an early end.

He slotted back into the Aston Villa squad on his return, with Ajax struggling to agree a deal to take him to the Netherlands.

Bailey though could leave Aston Villa this summer and Premier League new boys Hull have been working on a deal to sign him.

They would like Bailey on a loan agreement, potentially with an option to buy, but it is far from clear a deal will happen.

Hull’s owner is suggested to have put a 70 per cent likelihood on Bailey moving to the Tigers, however that has been deemed optimistic.

Journalist Alan Nixon wrote on Patreon: “Hull are keeping a loan slot open for it … so this is a priority … Villa want a sale … on that basis 70 per cent is optimistic.”

Season Position 2025–26 4th 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

It is also unclear just how much Bailey would fancy a move to Hull, with the newly promoted side widely tipped to face a battle to stay in the Premier League in the new season.

The winger is sure to have other options and those may well be more attractive for him that Hull.

Bailey is being offered to clubs across Europe, with a price tag of between £12m and £20m having been put on his head.

The 28-year-old has played his club football in Belgium, Germany, England and Italy.

He stood out in the Bundesliga while playing for Bayer Leverkusen, showing form which convinced Aston Villa to snap him up in 2021.

The Jamaica international winger could well be an attractive option for clubs in the Bundesliga, given his history in the league.

Whether Aston Villa will be able to achieve their asking price though is open to question and in the absence of firm offers they may have to open the door to loans with an option to buy later in the summer.