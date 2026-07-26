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Trabzonspor are looking to snap up Aston Villa attacker Evann Guessand, who has ‘not found the environment he was looking for’ in English football.

Guessand joined Aston Villa from French club Nice in the 2025 summer transfer window, with Villa forking out a fee worth up to €35m to secure his signature.

The attacker though failed to light up Villa Park and was loaned out to Crystal Palace in the winter window, with the Eagles holding an option to make his switch a permanent one.

It did seem Palace were leaning towards triggering the option and keeping Guessand permanently, but the Eagles have now not done that.

Guessand though could have another Villa Park escape route this summer in the shape of Turkish club Trabzonspor.

Trabzonspor have set their sights on Guessand, according to Turkish outlet Gunebakis, and have put him high on their list of attacking targets.

It is suggested that the Ivorian attacker ‘has not found the environment he was looking for in England’, while Villa also feel he has not met expectations.

Season Position 2025–26 4th 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

Trabzonspor anticipate a permanent deal for the attacker as being expensive though and as such they are set to seek a loan move.

Talks with Aston Villa are expected to commence soon as Trabzonspor look to find an agreement for Guessand.

Still just 25 years old, Guessand is an attractive option for Trabzonspor, who have regularly looked to do business in the English market in recent windows.

They have been showing interest in wantaway Wolves attacker Tolu Arokodare and even eyed Aston Villa winger Alysson earlier this summer.

Whether Aston Villa will be open to an initial loan departure for Guessand remains to be seen, but the attacker does seem out of favour at Villa Park and the arrival of Alejandro Garnacho is unlikely to have improved his situation.