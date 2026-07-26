Marco Rosi – SS Lazio/Getty Images

Celtic are ‘likely to step up their interest’ in West Ham United target Matteo Cancellieri in the coming days, according to Hammers insider ExWHUemployee.

The Bhoys have landed Camilo Duran this summer and are now rapidly closing in on Bodo/Glimt attacker Kasper Hogh following the agreement of an £11m plus fee.

Hogh is expected to be over the line soon, despite Bodo/Glimt’s boss refusing to be drawn on the transfer when asked on Sunday.

Celtic are increasing their efforts in the transfer window, eager to avoid the criticism of last summer, when angered fans by dithering, missing out on targets and ending the window not having addressed key areas.

Lazio winger Cancellieri has appeared on their radar as a possible option, with a number of sides looking at the 24-year-old.

West Ham are also keen, however managing to keep hold of Jarrod Bowen has seen the position drop down their list of priorities.

Celtic are set to step up on their interest in Cancellieri in the coming days and it is unclear if that will push West Ham into taking action.

Club Years Hellas Verona 2021-2023 Lazio (loan) 2022-2023 Lazio 2023- Empoli (loan) 2023-2024 Parma (loan) 2024-2025 Matteo Cancellieri’s career history

Cancellieri spent time in the youth set-up at Roma, but started his senior career with Hellas Verona.

Snapped up by Lazio following a loan spell, he had stints away from Rome on loan at Empoli and Parma before heading back to Lazio and clocking regular game time last term.

He ended the campaign with 30 appearances in Serie A under his belt, scoring four goals and providing two assists.

Cancellieri is now into the final year of his contract at Lazio and a parting of the ways with the capital club may be on the agenda.

What level of bid Celtic might make for the Italian is unclear, but the prospect of moving to the Scottish giants could well appeal, not least with the lure of Champions League football.

Cancellieri won a senior Italy cap four years ago, in 2022, and will hope that any fresh move could see him push himself back into the conversation for the Azzurri as they look to qualify for Euro 2028.