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Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero has given the ‘total green light’ to a move to Inter Milan, who are now plotting ‘an expensive loan’.

Romero’s time in N17 looks to be approaching an end amid his desire for an exit and Roberto De Zerbi’s insistence that unhappy players should leave.

Inter Milan are chasing the Argentine, something the club’s sporting director recently admitted, but Tottenham’s €50m asking price has stood out as a problem.

The Nerazzurri have not been put off and believe Romero wanting the move should help them to push down Tottenham’s demands.

According to Italian journalist Orazio Accomando, Romero has given the ‘total green light’ to a move to Inter Milan this summer.

The Serie A club’s line of thinking is now along the lines of an ‘expensive loan’ with an obligation to buy, amid the total package coming in at €40m.

Whether Tottenham would be prepared to play ball on those terms remains to be seen, with needing to wait a year to receive the full amount and even then the total being €10m under their price.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

Inter Milan are though in talks with Tottenham which have been described as ‘in full swing’ and will look to make progress.

Tottenham could well feel prepared to lose Romero as they have brought in Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke this summer.

They have also welcomed Japanese defender Kota Takai back to the club following his loan spell and Takai played in the overnight friendly against Auckland FC, part of Spurs’ tour, which they won 2-0.

Now all eyes are on whether Inter Milan can find an agreement for Romero, who has often split opinion amongst Spurs fans in recent seasons, especially amid back to back 17th place finishes in the Premier League.

Romero has played in Serie A before and will be hoping to do so again next term with Inter Milan.